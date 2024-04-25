Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 25 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $906.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $950.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $893.29. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.