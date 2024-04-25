Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,954 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,352,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,106,000 after buying an additional 148,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,126,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 11,385,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,935,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

