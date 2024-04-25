Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.17

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$38.17 and last traded at C$38.33, with a volume of 8505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

