Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $667,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,458 shares of company stock valued at $33,785,640. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.32. 3,660,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day moving average is $178.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.