RLI Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for RLI in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RLI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

RLI opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.92. RLI has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth $661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 28.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth $840,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

