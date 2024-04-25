Evercore ISI Boosts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $95.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

VRT stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,291,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. Vertiv has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

