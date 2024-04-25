Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3042 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

SFFLY stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

