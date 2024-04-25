CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.