Short Interest in AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Declines By 95.0%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AB Science Stock Performance
AB Science stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. AB Science has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.84.
AB Science Company Profile
