Short Interest in AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Declines By 95.0%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AB Science Stock Performance

AB Science stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. AB Science has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

AB Science Company Profile

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

