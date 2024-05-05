Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Anne M. Sweeney Sells 633 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $579.34 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.95 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,580.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

