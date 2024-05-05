Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Anne M. Sweeney Sells 633 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $579.34 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.95 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
