Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acreage Stock Up 7.5 %

Acreage stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,438. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

