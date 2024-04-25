Short Interest in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Increases By 4,453.8%

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 4,453.8% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,093 shares during the quarter. Eliem Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.7% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 7.15% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELYM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,182. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

