Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Declines By 65.3%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVACW remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,425. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

