Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Declines By 65.3%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KVACW remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,425. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
About Keen Vision Acquisition
