South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. FMR LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Lantheus by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Lantheus by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 538,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 438,986 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $30,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

