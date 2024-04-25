Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SWEF stock opened at GBX 92.48 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.10. The stock has a market cap of £365.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.57. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.19).
About Starwood European Real Estate Finance
