Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Xylem by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 19,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 0.0 %

XYL stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $130.61. 963,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.