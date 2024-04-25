StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
