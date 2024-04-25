StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Brands

In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

