StockNews.com Upgrades TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) to “Buy”

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

TATT opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

