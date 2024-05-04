Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $69,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $193.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.19.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $417.54 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

