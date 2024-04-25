TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

TechnipFMC has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 214.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.