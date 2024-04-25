TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.34.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.5 %

FTI opened at $25.71 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 214.27 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.68%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

