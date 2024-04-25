The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 176,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crypto Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,120,375. Crypto has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
Crypto Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crypto
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Near 52-week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.