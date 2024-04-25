Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 16,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ COPJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,927. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.
About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
