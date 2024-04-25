Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 16,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COPJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,927. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

