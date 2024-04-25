The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,507,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in JD.com by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 16,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in JD.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 662.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 134,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

