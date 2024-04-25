TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TowneBank Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 94,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,071. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOWN

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.