TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
TowneBank Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 94,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,071. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.89.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on TOWN
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TowneBank
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.