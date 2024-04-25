Traders Purchase Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Shares of FIVN opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

