Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 73,818 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 12.33% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $85,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $756.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $40.57.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

