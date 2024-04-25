Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Raises Dividend to GBX 36.74 Per Share

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.45) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unilever Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,088 ($50.49) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,893.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,865.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,680.50 ($45.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.38). The company has a market capitalization of £102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,755.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($61.26) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

