Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,344,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 749,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

