Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,491 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $69.39 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.