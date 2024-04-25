Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5,536.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $107.36 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

