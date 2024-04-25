Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.63 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 620.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA opened at $277.53 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.05.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

