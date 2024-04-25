Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.