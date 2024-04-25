Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Sells $3,092,501.60 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Winmark Price Performance

NASDAQ WINA opened at $371.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.17. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $308.92 and a one year high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 20.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Winmark in the third quarter worth $981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Winmark by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

