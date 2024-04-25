Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,577 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 356.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 954.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $362.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

