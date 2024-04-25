Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 97.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

PXD opened at $275.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

