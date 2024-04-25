Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 10,113 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

