Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $10.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.48. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $124.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

