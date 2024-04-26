2,277 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
