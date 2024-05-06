U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

