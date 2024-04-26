2,443 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 39.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 117.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

