9,200 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Photronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

