Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.18. 4,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.29. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $157.74 and a 52 week high of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamo Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.