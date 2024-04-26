Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Decreases By 59.4%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

