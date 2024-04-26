Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Allison Transmission Stock Performance
Shares of ALSN traded down $5.16 on Friday, reaching $75.10. 885,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Allison Transmission Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
