Vito S. Pantilione Acquires 1,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) CEO Vito S. Pantilione bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,545.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.42. 1,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 430.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

