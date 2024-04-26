Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $87.00 at Robert W. Baird

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $56,334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 307,322 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,538,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 222,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.