American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,090,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,329,066. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.