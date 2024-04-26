AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is 0.03. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.16.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

