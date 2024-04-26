AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is 0.03. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.16.
AmmPower Company Profile
