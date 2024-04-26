Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$272.20 million for the quarter.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

